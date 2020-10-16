Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,919,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,903 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

