Piper Sandler Comments on Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 627,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

