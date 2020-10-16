Piper Sandler Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$78.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

