Piper Sandler Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $8.06 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.