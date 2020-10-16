Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.