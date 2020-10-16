PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $9.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

