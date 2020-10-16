PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. PLDT has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PLDT by 13.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHI shares. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

