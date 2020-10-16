Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Polymath has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bittrex and UEX. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00419359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance, Kucoin, DDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi, Bittrex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Koinex, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

