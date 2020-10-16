PPG Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $137.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

