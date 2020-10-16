Precium (PCM) Price Reaches $0.0167

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Precium token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $10.56 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00417664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 tokens. Precium’s official website is precium.io. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium.

Precium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

