Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NYSE:APTS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $278.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

