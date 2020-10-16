Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $13.19 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 363,682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 421,652 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

