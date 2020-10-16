Primas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.90 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $559,025.41 and approximately $6.90 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00419359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000426 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

