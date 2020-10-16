Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $8,099.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 665.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,653,574 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

