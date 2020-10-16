PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $20,564.57 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00084442 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037657 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

