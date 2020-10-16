PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PROS by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 73,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PROS by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PROS by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 192,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

