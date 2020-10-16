Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.10. Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (30.90) (($0.40)) EPS for the quarter.

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

