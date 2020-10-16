Proton Token (PTT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $233,305.15 and $81,909.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

