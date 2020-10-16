Proton Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Proton has a market capitalization of $18.83 million and $783,637.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.64 or 0.04802782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,808,817,576 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

