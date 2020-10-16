Pure (PUREX) Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00582620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.07 or 0.02997504 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

