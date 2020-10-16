Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

