Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Issued By Cormark

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of ALS opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.45 million and a PE ratio of 34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.