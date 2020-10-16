Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capitala Finance in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Capitala Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $9.57 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

