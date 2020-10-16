Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NYSE:FCX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

