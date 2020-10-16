Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

MFC opened at $14.16 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

