Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

