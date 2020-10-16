Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.07 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

