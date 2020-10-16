Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,918,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

