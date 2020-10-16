Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Western Midstream Partners, LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 3.84. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,015,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,144 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 930,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.