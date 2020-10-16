Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Issued By Scotiabank

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

CF Industries stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 543,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

