Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CQP. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $37.12 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 205,611,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,553,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,419 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,865,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

