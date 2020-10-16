Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Equitrans Midstream Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

