Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Issued By Piper Sandler

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

