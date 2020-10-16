Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Owens-Illinois Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens-Illinois in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.