Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 39.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 54.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 349,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

