Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

