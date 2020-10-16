Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Decreased by Boenning Scattergood

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDGE. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,350 shares of company stock worth $127,569. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

