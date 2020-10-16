Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered by B.Riley Securit

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

