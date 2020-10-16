Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Raised by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE DIN opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $966.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

