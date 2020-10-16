Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Boosted by Beacon Securities

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Beacon Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

FURY opened at $1.45 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.