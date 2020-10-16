Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE GGG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Graco by 51.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,974. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

