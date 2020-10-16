Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

CLI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 35,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

