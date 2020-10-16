Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

NBIX stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 187,960 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,194,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

