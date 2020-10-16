Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi SA Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

SNY stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

