Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

THG stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

