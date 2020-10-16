Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vericel Corp Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $952.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,252,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

