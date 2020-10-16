Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Increased by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

