Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Tops $10.04 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1.08 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tidex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00026885 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00028772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004889 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00019202 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.01203003 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,352,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

