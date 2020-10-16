Quest Diagnostics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.01 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

