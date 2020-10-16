Raise (RAISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Raise has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $117,764.11 and $58.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

